In response to the Pinehurst Village Council meeting on Oct. 12, I felt it important to rereiterate the value that Kevin Drum brings to Pinehurst as one of our council members.
What took place on Oct. 12 in the Village Hall might be legal, but it would have never been considered “common courtesy.” How about a closed session? What I saw was council members Kevin Drum and Lydia Boesch being “gas-lighted” by a gang of elected citizens and employees of our municipality. They had no opportunity to defend or discuss the interpretations of the village of Pinehurst staff and employees.
Drum has been living and working in Pinehurst longer than most people have known our little slice of heaven existed. He worked summers at the Pine Crest Inn and chasing the golf ball at the Pinehurst Resort.
In the years after college, he pursued marketing and public relations all around the Southeast. His roots have always been in Pinehurst sand, but he was not able to put down permanent roots again until 1987 when he started Drum Media Group.
I have known Kevin and a couple of other members of the Drum family, since 2003 when I moved to Pinehurst from Raleigh, and it has been a special pleasure.
In 2013, as chairman of the Village Enhancement Committee, I was able to work with Kevin and see firsthand the knowledge, value and understanding of Pinehurst and our history that Kevin brings to Pinehurst.
We have lots of people with great resumes in Pinehurst who want to run for Village Council. They came from big cities and big companies (or big governments) to re-evaluate our long-range plans and second-guess already-made decisions. Let’s keep some consistency in our council, that understands Pinehurst. Re-elect Kevin Drum.
Patrick Barry
Pinehurst
