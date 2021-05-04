Random thoughts while farming:
I have concluded that SARS-CoV-2 will be the single greatest advocate and reason for an explosion in home schooling. Prior to the pandemic, critics of home schooling cited in-class instruction and its attendant socialization as the reason government schools had to exist. Now that theory has been debunked.
Attendance at government schools cannot be the most critical factor to childhood development if the teachers and their unions are now the single largest impediment to returning to in-class instruction. Even the CDC is at odds on this point — what a travesty.
I am sure there is a contingent of teachers who are just as appalled; they should be lauded.
Somehow private schools figured out how to return to full-time class. Meanwhile, home-schoolers never missed a beat. Not a single home school was shut down because of the pandemic.
This recalls the myriad other benefits of home schools over government schools. There is no peer pressure. No bullying. No school shootings. No teacher unions — thus no contracts to renegotiate and no subsequent strikes. No teacher-to-student ratio problems. No bloated budgets. No school bureaucrats. No school boards — thus no elections and their associated campaign signs. No parent-teacher associations. No snow days. No school lunches.
I would venture a guess that parents who previously thought home school was out of their area of expertise have now become home-school advocates. This will likely bring about a much-needed renaissance in American education. Parents directly involved in the education of their progeny and a return to self-study — Abraham Lincoln would be proud. The generational impact should be profound.
Nick Lasala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
