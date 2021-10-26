As the former president of the Pinehurst Civic Group, I have always taken a particular interest in local elections all over the county. Now that I live in Aberdeen, that has still not changed.
One thing that has caught my eye regarding the Pinehurst Village Council election is the disturbing quote on Kevin Drum’s political website. He states, “It’s important for a member of the council to have grown up here, live in the Village, and have a business in the Village.”
Really? What about the rest of Pinehurst? There is a lot more to this charming community than the village, Kevin. I find this particularly offensive, being as I am someone who spent 15 years living in No. 6. What about the residents around the lake? Village Acres? CCNC? Are they not on your agenda?
If I was still voting in Pinehurst, I would be careful about voting for someone who already told you who and what he cares about — and it’s not most of you.
Melissa Swarbrick
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.