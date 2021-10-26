Our school board chair’s recent opinion piece in The Pilot suggesting that the citizens of Moore County elected the wrong — and dangerous — candidates in the last election caught me a little off guard, as I thought she was a little more diplomatic.
Looking back over the years, our school board was molded from a more or less standard model — with very little community involvement or interest, and board members going from one election to the next without opposition and without much to brag about. It is different now — with active participants on the board and community, demands for accountability for metrics and results, and board members calling out potential problems and pushing for better solutions.
Notwithstanding all the name calling and bitterness, take an undistorted look at our school system over the past year. It is actually running better than before. That doesn’t seem like the mark of dangerous or wrong candidates.
Bill Berger
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
