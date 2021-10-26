It is with the utmost pride that I send this letter to you and all your readers about a gentleman we have come to know in recent months. My husband and I became residents just five months ago as we built our forever home in Pinewild.
During this time I have begun my quest to volunteer and give back to society. I have been so incredibly blessed with the friendships already made, one being with Jeff Morgan and his beautiful wife, Laura Morgan, the reigning Ms. Senior America.
Jeff is currently running for Pinehurst Village Council, and quite honestly, I can’t think of anyone more qualified for the position. This gentleman has been “serving” his entire adult life. As a West Point graduate, surgeon, medical executive, retired Army colonel with combat experience, serving as president of local community boards and currently the chief of staff of a major health care facility, his experience and leadership skills speak for themselves.
Jeff is one of those rare individuals who, with all of his accomplishments, continues to want to give back.
We as residents would be so incredibly blessed to have Jeff Morgan represent us as a Pinehurst Village Council representative. He strives to keep the integrity and history of our beautiful community alive and will continue to protect and pursue improvements.
Véronique Akers
Pinehurst
