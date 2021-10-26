An Eagle and “well done” to The Pilot on its unqualified endorsement of Jeff Morgan for Village Council.
I have known Jeff for many years; he is a man of character and integrity who has successfully navigated a long and distinguished military career where he has been required to articulate his vision for maximizing the effectiveness of the programs he manages and the men and women he leads.
He has clearly mastered the art of developing objectives, establishing priorities, and assigning the right people to the job. Importantly, Jeff then gets out of their way so they can complete the task.
Jeff has all the right instincts, understands the “operational environment” in and around Pinehurst and is the right person to help usher Pinehurst into the coming, and very challenging, years.
Leighton Smith
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
