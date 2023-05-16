Our country has many issues that need action. The two at the top of the list are abortion and guns.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 6:37 pm
Our country has many issues that need action. The two at the top of the list are abortion and guns.
The right to have a gun is one thing, but the right to have a machine designed to destroy a human body is another.
The AR-15 style gun is just that: a military weapon designed for killing the enemy with one shot. This is not something that needs to be available to non-military people.
In the Old West, guns were checked in as you entered the community limits. They knew that disputes should be settled with words not guns. Yes people do the killing, therefore checks should also be put in place to ensure they are qualified to receive a permit.
Everyday we hear about new legislation to restrict abortions. They say it is to protect an unborn life. That is ok, as long as the consequences are also part of the solution.
Not taking into the effect of their action or just ignoring them, and letting someone else solve the problems, is not a solution. Rape and incest are just two of the consequences.
It seems to me that both abortion and guns are tied together. People who want to save lives should work as hard to save all lives. These same people and organizations should work as vigorously for gun controls as they do for abortion. By not supporting gun control, it looks like they just want to make more targets in schools.
John Root
Pinehurst
