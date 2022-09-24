I am aware there is a multiyear, multiphase approach to getting sidewalks and that certain grants/funding have criteria on how they can be used. But let’s not forget property taxes are the single largest revenue source for Aberdeen.
I can recall when I ran for office here in Aberdeen. The biggest concerns from taxpayers: safe walkways/sidewalks connecting neighborhoods to downtown; parks and recreation; dog parks; garbage pickup; Aberdeen Lake and walking trails; and fire and police service.
Currently, most taxpayers in Aberdeen would agree that it is more dangerous to walk in Aberdeen compared to Southern Pines and Pinehurst. We need sidewalks put in place now.
Let’s work on making Aberdeen pedestrian-friendly and less dangerous to walk. I would suggest the Town Board members get out into these neighborhoods and see what services are needed. Walk from Devonshire Trail to downtown or Bethesda to Ray Mills Pond Park.
If there is a will with this elected body, there’s a way of making Aberdeen a safer place to live.
Ron Utley
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
