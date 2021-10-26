It was nice to see The Pilot’s endorsement of Pat Pizzella, but I believe your advice to him is indicative of the problems this country has with the media and their concept of how to run a business or country or city.
You essentially told him not to work hard and research the issue before making a decision on what is going to take place in our community. Unless I am greatly mistaken, I believe that the Village Council is tasked with doing that.
Yes, we (the council) hire people to do the work, and should certainly communicate with them in making the decision, but it is important to make an informed big picture decision, not just do what they say.
Polk Dillon
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.