A couple of weeks ago, I had planned to attend an event at the Sunrise Theater. There was a film that interested me, and a panel discussion that followed, about the wood pellet industry and the Enviva plants using large quantities of North Carolina timber to make pellets burned in Europe and the UK for energy.
This topic has been of interest to me for several years and I find it very troubling. The film was called “Burned” and it was sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the Climate Crisis Working Group and the NAACP of Moore County.
Since I had contracted COVID the week before, I was unable to attend. I have been looking forward to reading about the film and the conversations that followed it. So far, there hasn’t been mention of the event in the Pilot.
The topic should be of great interest to our community, since the nearest plant is in Richmond County and the timber cut could be local.
Jane Barnett
Robbins
