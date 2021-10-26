I have had the honor and privilege to work with Jeff Morgan as both a peer and as my supervisor. The greatest quality I think Jeff possesses is his ability to give honest answers, even when those answers are hard to hear. In other words, his commitment to transparency and integrity transcend politics.
I have never known Jeff to simply give the politically expedient solution to a problem. He gives all sides of an issue thoughtful consideration, and makes his decisions based on what is best for the soldier, the veteran or the resident of Pinehurst.
Jeff has been a leader throughout his professional life. Whether his role is the chief medical officer of the VA, overseeing thousands of staff and patient encounters or the small units in Special Operations, Jeff has always been approachable and easily reachable. Many leaders say they have an “open door policy,” but Jeff truly lives by it. I have no doubt Jeff will be accessible to the residents of Pinehurst to consider all of their concerns.
Finally, I also have the privilege of knowing Jeff’s wife, Laura. Running for any type of office can only be successful with the support of those closest to you. Laura is incredibly successful in her own endeavors, but also is an outspoken advocate for her husband.
Both Laura and Jeff love calling Pinehurst their home. They are invested in their community, and the changes that will be taking place in the coming years will impact them as well. Jeff’s proven track record of leadership, and his commitment to honesty and integrity, will ensure Pinehurst’s evolution will be one enjoyed by all.
Anthony Plunkett
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
