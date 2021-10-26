This year, I will be voting for Jeff Morgan and Kevin Drum for Pinehurst Village Council. They have actively participated in local Moore County elections for years and have real, vested interest in the community here.
I respect Kevin Drum as a business owner and as a lifelong resident of Pinehurst, and find that he is currently serving us well on the council. Jeff Morgan has demonstrated his commitment to his “service above self” in Pinehurst through his work with the Arts Council and Friend to Friend.
This is in stark contrast to the records of their running opposition. According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, Emily Stack has never voted in a municipal election. Patrick Pizzella has never voted in the state of North Carolina at all. While they are certainly experienced in politics, I prefer my council members to be experienced in Pinehurst.
Anna Cummings
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
