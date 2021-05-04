Michael Smith’s article “Skewed Wealth Threatens to Overturn Political System” was an interesting case of cause and effect.
For example, Mr. Smith wrote that “Today, half of all members of Congress are millionaires …” Were they millionaires before they were elected to Congress or did they become millionaires after they were elected to Congress? In other words, did they get rich after they became Congressmen?
While Congressmen have some special allowances, which affords the potential for increased wealth, I would submit that wealth is not the threat to the political system.
A Congressman’s job is to ensure that he has a job if he loses the next election. To that end, Congressmen make close friends with lobbyists and vote, consequently, in alignment with those lobbyists. This increases their chances of joining their lobbyist friends if they fail to win their next election. The best way to ensure employment is to win their next election.
More money means a greater chance of winning, so Congressmen turn to those same lobbyists for campaign contributions. They also turn to their rich friends for campaign contributions and they turn to political parties for campaign contributions.
Poor people do not contribute often to campaigns. So, I agree with Mr. Smith that inequality exists in our political system.
Rather than wealth, however, the cause of the inequality, I believe, is a lack of term limits. Term limits are within reach.
Michael Caswell
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
