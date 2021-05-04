Every day, the men and women of law enforcement pin on a badge which boldly symbolizes their solemn oath to serve and protect the public.
Before they take the first step of the day, however, they are weighted down by the tools of their trade: Kevlar vest, body camera, handcuffs, pepper spray, taser, pistol, flashlight, Narcan kit, and much more.
These men and women are called upon when people are at their worst. They are asked to flawlessly make split-second decisions and execute every iota of their job with perfection. Each call pulls them from one human tragedy to the next and the next and the next. There is no shortage of crime or victims. There is no shortage of danger to the officers either.
When the arc of a murderer’s knife is swinging down on a victim, it is fortunate that a quick-thinking and heroic police officer was there to save the victim’s life. When that murderous act is captured on the officer’s body camera, rational people would conclude that the whole world would acknowledge his heroism. Sadly for us all, that officer is more likely to be persecuted by political and entertainment elitists. Not me. I support law enforcement.
The time has come for us all to stand up for law enforcement. Behind those blue lights and sirens are everyday heroes who do serve and protect us. For that, we all owe a debt of gratitude and respect.
Maureen Krueger
Aberdeen
(1) comment
Body cameras? I don't think that's true in Moore County.
John Misiaszek
