You know who lacks seriousness when they are attempting to make a point about government? Richard Hudson.
It is disingenuous to continually try to imagine what the Founders might think about everyday goings on now that we sit firmly in the 21st century — including the size of government.
The entire executive branch used to fit in the White House? It was the late 1700’s. Our population was around three million people (it’s 100 times that today).
And at that time, the United States of America comprised land covering the original 13 colonies, not the entire breadth of the continent.
Indeed, our form of government was brilliantly created by the Founders to be able to shift and grow into a future that they themselves could not envision. Government has been highly responsive to unforeseen needs of the people, including providing emergency services during our now frequent catastrophic weather-related events; legislating increased support for families and children during a devastating global pandemic as well as engaging in consistent strategic national security and coalition building in the face of shifting threats. The TikTok case is notably a bipartisan push reviewing how to properly regulate and restrain questionable entities.
And Rep. Hudson, based on your smoke and mirrors rhetoric, it appears your grasp of what the people need seems shallow at best. How about more affordable healthcare and housing as well as more robust funding for education and job training as global business continues to evolve? In addition, how about valuing workers by demanding that proprietors pay a living wage?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.