In the May 19 edition of The Pilot, it was nice to see both sides presented on the topic of Critical Race Theory. In a time of shrill voices, both liberal and conservative, promoting ideological repression, we depend on our institutions and free press to prevent the erosion of our hard-won liberty.
If newspaper editors can resist the fear of being canceled and choose to challenge all points of view with equanimity while promoting open discourse and freedom to engagingly debate differing points of view, then our collective little experiment in democracy will have a future worthy of those who sacrificed so much for us to have it.
Scott Stanley
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.