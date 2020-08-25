This story has a sad beginning but hopefully a happy ending. During one recent morning, my friend called frantically saying she had an injured fawn in her garage that had been hit by a car. It appeared alert and she asked me what to do.
We called the N.C. Wildlife Commission to no avail, and every organization we called had the same recording: ”Due to the coronavirus, please leave your name and number…” Meanwhile, the fawn is bleating in the garage for help.
Enter Barb Shepherd from Animal Advocates, who directed us to Holly’s Nest in Sanford, which is an accredited injured wildlife sanctuary run by Byron and Kim Wortham.
We loaded the fawn into the car and Byron met us in his golf cart and we followed him into the backwoods of Sanford. We parked in front of Fawn Nursery, which held abandoned, orphaned and injured fawns all in clean stalls (some being bottle fed).
Depending on any internal injuries, we were told our fawn had a 50-50 chance of survival, whereupon it will be released on their property, and all their neighbors feed and protect them. Please consider donating to Holly’s Nest.
Mallory Hickey
Pinehurst
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.