I was so glad to see that others are thinking as I am about our premise on climate and our gas and oil production. We are being fed the “green new deal,” but we have not seen much difference in the climate.
If one looks back, we were told many horrible things were going to happen, such as the coast being washed away, but these things have not happened as predicted. If one was to believe all that was predicted, we would be in terrible straits right now.
Much of this is talk to scare us into believing that we need to stop using gas and oil. Well, anyone with a bit of common sense can see that we need to keep up the gas and oil until we have other ways to deal. We are not nearly ready to go to electric cars as long as we don’t have new ways of producing electricity.
Chris Beck
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
