Spring has arrived in the Sandhills. Dogwoods are blooming, bluebirds are nesting and pine pollen is everywhere. Another outward sign of spring is an increase in foot traffic on area trails, including the four-legged variety that enjoy walks in the fresh air as much as their human companions.
As outdoor enthusiasts plan their outings, it is important to have sturdy comfortable shoes, a hat, water, a snack and a map. If your dog is joining in the adventure, be sure to bring treats and sufficient water for him or her, a leash and waste collection bags.
All state parks in North Carolina require dogs to be on leash and the handler to collect and dispose of the dog’s waste while in the park. The same holds true for city and county parks and recreation areas unless a specific area is designated as a dog park where animals can run freely off leash.
A leash is important for the safety of the dog, other pets, people and wildlife, and for protection of property. Potential hazards vary in different areas of a park. Parking lots and visitor centers have vehicles and higher concentrations of people. Dogs off leash can accidentally run into traffic or encounter persons uncomfortable around dogs.
Second, trails have an abundance of smells and creatures that capture a dog’s attention in ways that only dogs can comprehend. Squirrels, deer, rabbits and other wildlife can appear without warning or pets off-leash can encounter poisonous snakes or ticks infected with Lyme disease, other pathogens and the red meat allergen.
Lastly, dog waste can create an unpleasant situation for other hikers and potentially transmit parasites to wildlife.
Enjoy the outdoors and, if pets join in, protect them from wild animals, dangerous pathogens and other hazards by keeping them on a leash.
