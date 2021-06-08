The county commissioners need to think before committing to Foundation Forward’s Charters of Freedom project. I love the idea of bringing realistic copies of our founding documents to Moore County. However, there are some “red flags” to consider.
This project was brought to the county by an individual who had just led about 100 Sandhills citizens to the Jan. 6 insurrection, an individual who is connected to the school board member who asked a mutual friend to “bring back severed ears” and an individual who called for an “uprising” in Pinehurst. These are people who have demonstrated disdain for the words of these Charters.
Who vetted this company? Are these accurate reproductions and do the “free” materials comply with the educational standards of Moore County?
There is a requirement to “provide educational materials at no cost” to MCS. What is the content of these materials? Has anyone reviewed these documents?
What about their mission statement, which proposes to “preserve American history and civics, so we all will know how our government is meant to serve and protect We the People”? Does that include all the people of Moore County? Are the people who would teach this certified history teachers?
Lastly, there is a “letter of intent” that must be executed in advance. Has anyone read it? When will it be made available? What intentions will the county commissioners be committing to, and do any of those intentions include commitments on behalf of MCS?
There are too many unknowns to consider this a transparent arrangement. The organization does not even have a positive rating with the premier rater of nonprofits, due to a lack of financial transparency. Proper due diligence is needed to ensure that this organization will not take advantage of our citizens.
Lowell Simon
West End
