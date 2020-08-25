Having read Robert “Skip” Gebhardt’s column on the legality/illegality of campaign sign placement in public right of ways, it will be interesting to see whether advance permissions are sought in time for the upcoming election.
And if permissions are granted, it would be nice to have a regulation in place that limits any candidate’s sign to every 300 linear feet from his/her last sign.
Mary-Stewart Regensburg
Pinehurst
That's a good idea about spacing signs. Better yet, now that the Village knows that the signs are unconstitutional and illegal, maybe they will prohibit them. In 2015, the Supreme Court, ruled that the U.S. Constitution allows states to adopt laws that regulate non-commercial signs. However, the Supreme Court said that laws regulating non-commercial signs are invalid if they differentiate signs on the basis of content. In this case, the state law only allows only political signs and not signs with other content. I believe that the Supreme Court ruling trumps a state statute.
