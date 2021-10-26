Our family moved to Southern Pines in 1986 — and have watched our town grow under past Town Council members who have promoted thoughtful changes. Our jobs — my husband as a banker and me as a high school teacher — gave us the opportunity to meet many people from all parts of our county.
We love Southern Pines and we are urging fellow citizens to vote Ann Petersen in as a new council member. She and her late husband, Bruce Cunningham, achieved great things in this town.
Ann is brilliant, creative, innovative and knows how to motivate people. Now, after retiring from the classroom, she is ready to take on a new job on the Town Council. We believe she will be an excellent addition.
Paula Boyer
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.