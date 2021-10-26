Is it better to see trash and recyclables lying around in yards and on roadways and get frustrated at the lack of community and individual efforts to keep our environment looking nice? Or is it better to haul our trash away and hide it in landfills, making us immune to the proliferation of trash human beings are creating?
I am wondering this because recently I picked up four boxes of trash and recyclables along Airport Road between Forest Creek and Midland Trail. I thought I was doing a good service. Now I am re-thinking this.
Maybe the better service is to leave all the trash forever, and citizens will wake up and see the gargantuan amount of waste we human beings are creating. We could look like the streets of poor Indonesian neighborhoods, whose residents earn money by letting waste makers (us) deposit trash in their yards. Their own private landfill. What a deal.
Maybe if our yards and roadways looked like theirs, we would react and say “no more” to the plastic manufacturers, the big-box retailers and packaging industry. Think about it: Every item we buy is coated, covered, encased in plastic. Why?
The system we have set up with trash hauling and exporting has lead to complacency. “Out of sight, out of mind.” So we take no action. What a mess we have made — no pun intended.
Susan Hulbert
Pinehurst
