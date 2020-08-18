Regarding Pam Griner’s Aug. 2 letter in The Pilot about COVID-19 and the closing of The Retreat Adult Day Care in Aberdeen:
I know Pam very well, and I have witnessed the care process as her mother’s health and memory have declined.
It is truly sad that the only adult daycare facility is closed due to COVID-19 with no assurance at this time that they will reopen. I have noticed a definite difference in her mother’s disposition without the daily interaction she was enjoying with her peers. I have also noticed how difficult it has been for her daughter to juggle daily care for her mom while continuing to work in our community.
I am sure there are others who would find it beneficial to take a break from the daily care of a loved one, knowing they are safe and participating in fun activities with other seniors. Residential living is not always the answer for those families who are able to provide some level of care or who can’t afford the high cost of that option. In-home care is also very expensive, and sometimes that alternative does not provide a true break for the family living in the home.
In a county with a large population of seniors, and many wonderful amenities, it really is surprising that we don’t have other day care options. As Pam’s letter stated, The Retreat has been the only adult day care provider in Moore County. What a sad loss to the many who were taking advantage of this service. Along with Pam, I hope they have community support to reopen soon.
Deane Billings
Pinehurst
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.