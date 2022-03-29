The Trouble with Rentals
In his Feb. 16 article on the Pinehurst Village Council, writer Jaymie Baxley misses the point of why people object to short term rentals.
Councilman Pat Pizzella says “they are a legitimate business.” That's not the point either. The issue is that they are a commercial business operating in residential neighborhoods. Whatever happened to zoning regulations?
If you live next door to one of these rentals, you are besieged by noise, on-street parking, littering, disrespect for the neighborhood, etc. Motels and restaurants do not belong in residential neighborhoods.
Our whole neighborhood is upset at our new neighbors next door to us because of the disturbance they bring with their weekly rentals to what used to be a quiet peaceful place.
Ray Morris
Pinehurst
Rentals Don’t Need Regulation
Short term rentals (STRs) have once again come under the crosshairs of those who want to limit them. They fail to appreciate how STRs contribute to the overall benefit of the community.
Jeffrey Heintz recently was quoted as saying that “it is indisputable that STRs impair surrounding property values, and degrade the character and sense of community in a neighborhood…. even if an STR is clean, well-managed and unintrusive it is still entirely inconsistent with the concept of a single family residential neighborhood.”
I have several problems with that. First, who has lost value in their property in the last few years at all, let alone due to STRs? All homes in Pinehurst have appreciated at record rates in the past few years. Nor would a “clean, well-managed and unintrusive” property decline property values anyway.
Secondly, his last quote about STRs being inconsistent with residential neighborhoods needs to read: “a single family residential neighborhood in a tourist destination that happens to host a variety of world class golf events.” We host numerous golf tournaments that bring people from all over the world every summer and appreciate the boost to our local economy that they provide. These people need to stay somewhere, and STRs are a welcome alternative to the $500-$1,500 nightly rates at the Carolina.
We don’t need regulations on STRs, and this is not the “most serious and immediate” issue faced by the village. I would argue that pedestrian safety on unlit streets with no sidewalks is more immediate (among other issues) and more pressing.
Out of control parties should be dealt with by the police, just like every other town. Let’s get back to focusing on things that really matter here.
Joe Dulmage
Pinehurst
Court Must Act
I agree with Marvin Covault’s latest article in The Pilot, titled ‘War Has Shown the World the Worst of Putin, Best of Ukraine. Why wouldn’t the International Court of Justice, which is located in The Hague, Netherlands, bring Putin to trial for crimes against humanity?
The court has 15 international judges, including one Russian and one Chinese. The president is Joan Donoghue, from the United States.
What is the ICJ waiting for? Don’t they have enough evidence about Putin’s merciless acts against innocent Ukrainian people?
Aly Badawy
Pinehurst
My Kidney, My Sister
I am writing this letter in response to the excellent article on kidney donation. It was a lovely early spring day in 1988 when I received a call that changed my life. It was from my sister’s husband telling me that our bright and shining star was just admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Massachusetts for total kidney failure.
I rushed to my car and made the hours ride to the hospital. I ran into the ICU and took off my white lab coat and said: “I am here to give my sister, Phyllis Clebnik, a kidney.” I was told that she could die that day and I was desperate to keep her alive.
After weeks of testing to see if we were compatible, I gave her my kidney on Sept. 1, 1988. It was one of the wonderful highlights of my life.
I am writing about this awesome experience to encourage future living donors to give a kidney to someone who desperately needs one. I promise you that you will be amazed at how wonderful you will feel after a successful kidney transplant.
Phyllis kept the kidney for over 12 years. She later received a cadaver kidney after five years of dialysis. I am forever grateful to God to allow the kidney to work successfully for so many years.
We lost her in October 2020 and were amazed she lived an additional 32 years. I was 44 years old when I donated this vital organ. Now at age 77, I still feel elated when I think back to the day my kidney became hers.
Barbara Serating
Southern Pines
Biden Decisions Hurt Us
For some reason, President Biden considers himself to be a foreign policy expert. He claimed during his 2020 presidential campaign that he was stronger than Putin. A partial list of Biden’s blunders:
* Choosing Kamala Harris for running mate. She has embarrassed us all on every mission she has been assigned. She cackles at the idea of refugees.
* Destroying our energy independence. By reducing our output of oil by two million barrels per day, we are once again dependent upon foreign suppliers. If we had maintained our pre-Biden level of production, we would be energy independent and be able to help our allies in Europe.
* Giving Putin a list of 16 areas where he dares not conduct cyberattacks. That supplied a nice shopping list for the Russians. He bragged about this.
* Going against the recommendations of his senior military leaders during the Afghan withdrawal. The congressional hearings made it clear that they did not approve of the sequence of events. This resulted in the death of 13 American servicemembers, the abandonment of hundreds, if not thousands, of Afghan partners and the loss of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment.
* Telling Putin and the world that the U.S. would not send troops into Ukraine. We should never remove our options from the bargaining table even if we do not plan to use them. Make your adversary worry a little bit.
* Cowering when Putin mentioned nuclear weapons. A proper response would have been to tell Putin that his threat is regrettable, and we have no choice but to proportionally respond. Our strategic forces are more accurate, more lethal, and better maintained.
George Rhodes
Southern Pines
