Living next door to a short-term rental can range from mildly concerning to completely life-altering.
The rental next to us made us question our home choice for the first time. It was similar to living next to a busy bar. When we bought our house, we did not sign up to be in a commercial zone. What happened to zoning laws that segregate conflicting land uses?
We hope the Village Council pays great attention. We had purposefully picked a quiet neighborhood, and now a continuous flow of strangers were “invading” our peaceful setting.
No renters did anything illegal — the favorite word used by most rental owners — except enjoy their fun with party noise that reverberated into our house even with the doors closed. The worst were games that employed winners screaming their victory at all wee hours.
Everyone seems to be vying for the loudest trophy after a few drinks. Even a bar has limits with the bartender in control. Most importantly, it has a designated closing time. The peace that we had “invested” in was suddenly washed away. We thought about a move. We started dreading the evening, which had always been our favorite patio time.
Our story ended well. The owner, who was also a good friend, was able to share our concerns. However, this is a problem that is growing.
Mr. Nagy, editor of The Pilot, had a very cavalier attitude telling people who complain about rentals to just get a drink and join the party next door. Maybe he would do better by asking his reporters to interview families who live next to short-term rentals. I can only assume he has not experienced having one next door.
Christine Lefevre
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
