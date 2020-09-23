Ric Mayle, in a recent letter, asked if someone could enlighten him on what President Donald Trump didn’t do during the pandemic that might have helped out. He asked for one thing.
I’ll bite. One thing that the president could have done is promote a culture of respect for science in his administration.
For example, one thing that the president could have done, early on, is to be honest with the American people. The virus was not 100 percent contained back in March. No, Mr. President, the virus did not go away when the weather got warmer in April. No, Mr. President, hydroxychloroquine is not an effective treatment for the virus. No, Mr. President, injecting bleach into ourselves or shining light on us is not an effective treatment for the virus.
One thing that the president could have done differently is encourage all Americans to wear a mask whenever they are outside.
One thing that the president could have done differently is to listen to the scientists and not encourage states to reopen, back in April, before the virus was contained.
The one thing that the president could have done differently is set the tone for the nation. This virus is real; it is not the flu. Americans should take the virus seriously. Encourage Americans to behave in socially responsible ways in order to limit the transmission of the virus.
Erik Tracy
Aberdeen
