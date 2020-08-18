As a “right winger” trying to view “the libs” with an open mind, I recently asked a fellow worker who is a Trump hater, “What could President Trump have done differently regarding the coronavirus outbreak?” since he stated that Trump mishandled the entire situation.
I truly would love to hear from the Pinehurst liberals as to what could have been done differently. I asked my liberal buddy to give me just one thing that Trump didn’t do which could have helped. I received stone cold silence.
Maybe someone out there can enlighten me. He’s out there every day promoting social distancing. What else is he supposed to do to satisfy the left? Please educate me and let me know, one thing.
Ric Mayle
Pinehurst
