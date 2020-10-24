Tyrants use visible symbols to control the people.
History is replete with examples of these symbols and their effectiveness in identifying who is on board and who are the dissidents. They were easy ways of identifying, targeting and pressuring those not in line with the conventional wisdom.
The latest symbol of tyranny in America is the mask. Once the mask was a symbol of lawlessness, identified with outlaws of the Old West and gangsters of the last century. Now the mask is a symbol of an altruistic morality perpetuating health, wellness and equality. A casual search of the news and internet will result in a generally equal number of experts arguing for and against the use of masks as an effective measure in preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
However, the data remains inconclusive outside an acute medical setting. Even the purveyors of this mask morality are forced to use terms to describe mask effectiveness as “may help” and “could be effective.”
Yet mask-wearing rioters are cheered for their concern for health while they loot and destroy city blocks in groups of thousands. Conversely, those without masks are demonized. Church attendees in California, shoppers in the grocery store, motorcyclists in South Dakota and members of Congress are accused of personally causing more disease when photographed not wearing masks.
We have all seen the mask hanging from a rearview mirror, discarded in the parking lot, or pulled from a pocket for the hundredth use. What would your reaction be if a surgeon pulled a mask from her pocket before conducting your life-saving procedure?
Daily we are assaulted by the unscientific claims of signs fearing us into wearing the mask, threatening fines, imprisonment and encouraging tattling. So, are we spreading disease or division? When what we need is unity and common sense.
Nicholas Lasala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
