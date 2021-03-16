Regarding the Jan. 6 letter to the editor, Mr. Dixon from Carthage makes an interesting point. Why is it that the only ones in influential leadership positions are millionaires?
Do they make better leaders? Are they smarter than the rest of us?
It is no surprise the country is in this condition. We have people leading who never even attended a public school, people who have no clue what it is like to worry about their next meal or how they might pay a bill.
It is about time some middle class folks started to hold positions of leadership. It is time for people who had to take out a student loan or work their way through college.
We need leaders who are in touch with the people they lead.
Michael Missino
Norwich, Conn.
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
