I once was told that “the only constant is change.” I have lived here now for 12 years and developers will not be happy until every inch of this area is either blacktopped or has a building on it.
When the entire block of magnificent old live oaks was clear cut for Brownstone Lane I knew that the end was coming. The amount of building is insane and out of control. The traffic is terrible year round now and will only get worse.
My nice small town is now a city, and I will sell my home and be gone. Congratulations on the destruction of the Home of American Golf. I don’t recognize her anymore and greed has swallowed her whole.
Like Myrtle Beach you will need a pager and a two-hour wait to get into a restaurant. Crime will rise and it will not be safe to walk at night. The people who have been elected have sold us out to the highest bidder in the name of progress (which means more tax dollars for their projects).
Oh, don’t worry, you can put stick houses six feet apart like they have on The Carolina, an Arnold Palmer course becoming a housing development in the Home of American Golf.
I will sell my home and find another slow, lazy, sleepy little Southern town where the constant sound of nail guns and heavy equipment doesn’t ruin my round of golf and where there is hardly ever more than three cars backed up at a red light.
Goodbye, Pinehurst, your death was quick and painful to watch.
Mike Henderson
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
