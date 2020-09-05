The article in the Sunday, Aug. 23, edition broke down the number of students who would be attending the new Aberdeen Elementary School on Mondays and Tuesdays and Thursdays and Fridays. It also mentioned the number of students attending the “Connect Virtual Academy.”
One segment of the student population was not included: school employees’ children who are attending public school five days a week.
The population in North Carolina on April 1, 2010, was 9,535,483. The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina as of Aug. 21 was 153,641. The number of deaths as of the same date was 2,517. This means 1.61 percent of North Carolina residents have contracted the COVID-19 virus and 0.026 percent of North Carolina residents have died from the COVID-19 virus. So we are closing all of the public schools from being open because 1.61 percent of the population of North Carolina contracted COVID-19 and .026 percent of the population died from COVID-19.
If school employees are so concerned about the virus, why are they willing to expose their children to the virus five days a week? If school employees’ children can attend classroom school five days a week, why can’t all school children attend classroom school five days a week?
Harold Mendelson
Pinehurst
