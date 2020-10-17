There is no question that enrollment in public schools is significantly lower in the just-started school year, compared to projections on which the current MCS budget was based.
Worries over the coronavirus, fear-mongering and vacillation by Governor Cooper leading to chaos in families’ lives — and a multitude of affordable education options — have resulted in dramatic increase in enrollment in private, home and charter schools.
Since all school budgets are directly tied to enrollment figures, the Board of County Commissioners has a legal fiduciary obligation to modify spending according to actual headcount, which schools are legally required to report in September.
Moore County taxpayers are already burdened with a massive increase in debt to pay for new schools whose costs are many times higher than what is normal in the private sector. One needs only to visit our local excellent charter schools for proof.
Commissioners are also legally obligated to sell vacant, older schools to the highest bidder. Not adjusting MCS spending downward according to enrollment and not assuring taxpayers the maximum return on sales of vacant schools would understandably result in legal action taken against the county.
Kent Misegades
Seven Lakes
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
