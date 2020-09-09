We Support Webb
We are writing to urge the promotion of Glen Webb to the position of chief of police for Pinehurst. He is the right person for the job. His management skills, along with his experience with our police department, would allow him to “hit the ground running.”
With the current climate with police nationally, it is important for the residents of Pinehurst to have a seamless transition. We have been fortunate to have Chief Phipps for the last nine years. Please ensure that we have the same quality of man at the helm of our force by promoting Glen Webb.
Raymond and Susan Angelier, Pinehurst
