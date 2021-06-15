Steve Bouser put it quite well. National service will build a sense of ownership of our democracy which does not now exist.
The many talents of our young people should be put to use for a two-year period before age 25 with the same compensation as our military, no exceptions. I did it and so should everyone else.
Bruce Macdonald
Seven Lakes
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
