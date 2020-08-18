The conversion of the Southern Pines Primary School into a community center is a unique opportunity. However, in his July 15 letter to the editor, Bob Katrin feels that this historic school should be torn down and replaced with a housing development.
A community does not sustain itself by simply building more residences. In fact, new housing areas can lower existing property values and could fracture West Southern Pines.
The goal is to build a more vibrant community with opportunities that enrich the quality of life of its residents. As Kim Wade clearly pointed out in her Aug. 2 opinion column, this is why the proposed center is so important. It will be an environment where people can come together for educational and creative experiences.
This will build pride for our local culture and Black history not only for West Southern Pines but for Moore County.
Molly Boggis
Whispering Pines
