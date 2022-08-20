People’s Republic of Pinehurst? Crackdown Kommissars? The Pilot’s Aug. 7 editorial on short-term rentals was notable for its introduction of red-baiting smarminess and juvenile personal attacks into what had been a fairly civil debate.
Notable, too, is its about-face from the April 3 editorial saying that STRs should be “safe, congruent with reasonable standards and not a burden on those around them.”
Also, it’s notable, finally, for the contortions it goes through to support its conclusions: “You have a valid survey here not supporting STR problems.” Huh? That’s true only if you casually disregard the opinion of more than one-third of survey respondents.
Here’s what the data actually shows: STRs in Pinehurst’s single family residential districts have doubled since 2020. Half have been acquired in the last two-and-a-half years. At that rate, without limiting their growth, single-family neighborhoods will shortly be overrun.
“Anecdotal and sporadic” claims of noise, parking, sanitation and worse? Tell that to the dozens of residents who’ve told their horror stories to the council over the past months. (It would be helpful if the village kept proper records of these.)
Finally, the village’s recent quality of life survey shows a “significant” (as that term is defined by the village) number of residents report a decline in the quality of life in their neighborhoods attributable to STRs. And that decline gets more pronounced the more STRs in their proximity.
Without putting the brakes on now, single-family neighborhoods soon won’t deserve the name anymore. Communities all over North Carolina have done exactly what is under consideration in Pinehurst.
But then there’s the editorial’s hand-wringing about violations of individual property rights. We should all be respectful of those. But as the old saying goes: “Your rights end where my nose begins.” And when I can smell your garbage, hear your rowdy behavior and see my neighborhood devolving into a series of mini-motels, it’s appropriate to adopt and enforce local zoning laws.
I’ve attended the council meetings on this issue. I don’t agree with all the members, but I’m impressed with the effort each has expended. Hopefully, none will be distracted by an editorial that’s intemperate in its tone, wrong in its conclusions and unworthy of consideration on an issue as important as this one.
I encourage the three council members who have spoken on behalf of our neighborhoods to have the courage of their convictions and see their solution through to enactment.
Jeffrey Heintz
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
