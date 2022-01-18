What is wrong with our Congressman, Dan Bishop? He has repeatedly railed against mandatory vaccination of our military personnel. He clearly does not understand the chain of command nor the responsibilities of military commanders.
The members of the military do not “have the freedom to make your own individual choices.” If they did, the lack of discipline would result in chaos.
Our military deserve the best equipment and protection that we can provide.
Bishop’s solution is akin to sending our troops off without helmets or ammunition. I, for one, am thankful that we vaccinate our military for both COVID and for other diseases endemic to places where they may be deployed.
Bishop will claim that his opposition to vaccination is support for “individual freedom of choice.” Would he then excuse an individual who chooses to run a stop sign or red traffic light? How about one who chooses to drive while intoxicated?
David Jenkins, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.