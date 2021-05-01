Regarding the state’s new history curriculum, only a white man could complain with a straight face that “expanded focus on racism and discrimination are in danger of overshadowing the nation’s progress toward racial equality.”
“Equality” is about more than economic conditions. It’s also about justice and inclusion.We still have a long way to go on all fronts, as the past five years of overt racism, bigotry and hatred of “the other” have shown us.
I don’t understand what Robert Levy means when he says the new material needs to be “in keeping with our philosophy.” Whose philosophy is that? Is it contained in the “Vision, Mission, and Core Beliefs” statements on the board’s website? I can’t imagine what in the new standards would violate anything stated there.
His use of words like “foreboding” and “volatility” doesn’t make much sense in the context of a discussion of new standards for teaching history. But then, he does like his hyperbole and weighted words when calm curiosity, an open mind, and a willingness to learn might be more effective.
We’ve known for decades that American history textbooks too often contain bias, distortion, factual errors, omissions and myths, particularly with respect to minorities and marginalized groups. I, for one, am excited about the prospect of a new history curriculum for North Carolina schools that has a goal of “incorporating the experiences of minorities and marginalized groups throughout history.”
I hope it includes lots of exercises in critical thinking. Perhaps if we do a better job of being honest with our children about the admirable and not-so-admirable parts of American history and teach them how to question and think, we will create a generation that believes in, and works for, inclusion and dignity for all Americans. Now that’s a philosophy I can get behind.
Patricia Blume
Pinehurst
