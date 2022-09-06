I am a statistician who worked for the EPA 29 years and have studied the climate change issue for about 17 years since retiring. I mostly disagree with the opinion of Mr. Donovan in his Aug. 14 letter that climate change is real.
The IPCC is a UN political organization that was started with the goal “to show the climate is changing.” That is not a proper way to start scientific research in an area because it biases the findings as it did in this case. The goal should have been more like, “Is the climate changing?”
The overwhelming evidence is that the climate may be warming some but nowhere near enough to be catastrophic, and if it is warming, the exact reason is not clear.
The “green new deal,” in light of the facts, is a huge mistake and would be a disaster for our country. There is no way that solar and wind can replace fossil fuels in the near future.
Dennis House
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
