Former Moore County District Attorney-cum-radio-personality Maureen Krueger revealed her lack of knowledge of law on the radio recently regarding the “school-in-place-of-parent” argument.
She argued that one parent in Moore County has the right to have a book, namely “George,” removed if that party objects to it.
If that argument holds any value, the reverse should also be true. If parents (plural) want the book in the library, then the majority rule. A committee of 17 educators and parents will decide the fate of the book in our schools in March.
Krueger revealed how fortunate we are to have the current DA, Michael Hardin, because he cleared two years of old Krueger cases in one year.
Krueger should be objecting to the cowardly, unmanly creep who placed amateur-time signs on U.S. 15-501 after the school board meeting.
Kevin Lewis, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.