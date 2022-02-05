A crowd gathered at a protest rally on Jan. 6, exercising one’s constitutional right to peaceful assembly. Their assertion that the 2020 election was stolen was not based on facts. Over 2,000 people proceeded to storm the Capitol, which is more than a few, as suggested by Mr. Woodward in a recent letter.
I wept watching Confederate flags paraded in the building and the United States flag torn down and replaced by Trump flags. In my opinion, those actions were an attempt to overthrow our government.
A tragic fact is that Ashli Babbitt was killed that day as she attempted to climb through a window to lead a chaotic mob into the Capitol. In my opinion, armed homeowners exercising their Second Amendment rights, facing an invasion of their home, might react the same way as the armed officer. A sad fact is that, in subsequent days, other deaths related to the insurrection occurred, all of which should be mourned and remembered.
Two of my former students were defending the Capitol that day. Their mother is still haunted by their experience that “an uncontrollable crowd of humans behaved like wild animals, defecating in the hallways, beating police with wooden and metal objects, and spraying unknown substances in the officers’ faces.” One son, badly injured, required surgery.
Other protests during 2021 were destructive. It’s also a fact that the Capitol riot resulted in more than $30 million in repairs and additional security. The bigger cost, in my opinion, is to our democracy. Every American who believes that our democratic system of government should prevail should be acutely aware of what is at stake.
We are all entitled to our opinions, but not to our own set of facts.
Cindy Boals, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.