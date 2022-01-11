Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., was a day on which Americans gathered with unity of spirit and in celebration of common bonds. Every race, every age group, every religious creed was represented as we shivered on a blustery morning near the White House ellipse. If there were fringe groups elsewhere plotting to storm the U.S. Capitol, these certainly were not among us or known to us.
Reporting on a Day of Remembrance in downtown Southern Pines on Jan. 6, 2022, by The Pilot includes two erroneous assertions in one tidy sentence: “The event also included a moment of silence for individuals who died in the insurrection.”
One individual died in the Capitol that day. She was Ashli Babbitt, a 36-year-old Air Force veteran, who was shot by U.S. Capitol Police officer Lt. Michael Byrd. Babbitt was unarmed. The circumstances of her murder never have been explained by government authorities, the same authorities who have hunted down Americans to charge them with trivial acts such as taking selfies inside the Capitol.
Lastly, though ill-advised, a decision by a fraction of those near the Capitol that day to enter, amid little effort to deter them, does not come close to “insurrection.”
These citizens would have been engaged in a highly orchestrated attempt that succeeded, resulting in the overthrow of the federal government. This never happened. In fact, this haphazard riot arguably was the least destructive and violent of the hundreds seen across the nation in 2021.
Steve Woodward, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
