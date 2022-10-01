Regarding John Hood’s opinion column “Will Hospitals Kill Expansion of Medicaid?” he perfectly expresses his position. He is no fan of a policy that “would add hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians to the public dole.”
Although this expansion is offered by the federal government at no cost to our state, he would prefer hundreds of thousands of our neighbors, who live at or near the poverty line, to live without access to medical treatment when they or their family members become sick.
It is this position of the state’s so-called “conservatives” that I find heartless. At least Hood is clear that he is more concerned about federal deficits than he is about his neighbors having access to health care when they or their children fall ill. Obviously he has never had to choose between going to work sick or staying home with a sick child versus facing a week without a paycheck.
He can go to a doctor and get his meds, or go to the hospital for treatment without worrying how he will make his rent or car payment. Good for him but not so good for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians.
Galen Miller
Cameron
