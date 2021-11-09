Perhaps Gary Pearce was intending to use his last column in The Pilot as a comedy post. It must be when he claims that “the Republican Party has been taken over by an anti-science, anti-government and anti-democracy ideology.”
He can’t seriously believe that the Democratic Party position of having biological boys use girl’s private spaces or boys competing against girls in sports is good science.
How about the whole climate catastrophe crowd being so opposed to nuclear power, which is safe and much more reliable than vast areas of land being littered with expensive and unreliable wind turbines and solar farms? They’ve been predicting end-of-the-world climate disasters for decades now. Apparently they prefer rolling blackouts and shivering in the winter.
I would gladly be identified as “anti-government” if it means opposing the radical left’s definition of the “fundamental transformation” of our constitutional republic form of self-government. That transformation envisions a “man-made utopia” that ignores human nature and eventually devolves into authoritarian rule. We are moving quickly toward that with the collusion between government, big media, Hollywood, big business and technology oligarchs. That is real fascism.
That brings me to the anti-democracy point. Does that include opposition to the Biden administration’s policies on immigration, energy, law enforcement, economic policy, vaccine mandates, indoctrination in education and our stature in the world and national security?
It sure seems to me that Mr. Pearce should choose his assertions more carefully.
Dan Kneller, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.