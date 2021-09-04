Nick Lasala’s letter “Health ‘Order’ Hypocrisy” of July 14 is a perfect example of the ignorance in the make-believe world of COVID deniers and anti-vaxxers.
Health care officials say that 99.2 percent of new COVID cases are among the unvaccinated. It is not the incessant mantra of liberals urging free citizens to get vaccinated. It is the advice of scientists and health care officials. The logic is that unvaccinated citizens are dangerous not only to themselves and their families but to anyone close to them. They are a threat to everyone.
There is no natural immunity. There is no study that shows that natural immunity is far superior to vaccines.
Vaccinations are about health concerns and concerns for the community.
Vaccinations have made the world safe.
Ken Owens
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
