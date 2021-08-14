I have followed with great interest the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust’s interest in the West Southern Pines property involving Southern Pines Primary School. For the last 10 years I have been active in my community of West Southern Pines, living just up the road in Knollwood Village.
Since 2013, a group of volunteers and I have donated new and gently used school supplies to seven of the poorest elementary schools, Southern Pines Primary School being one of the poorest. I lead the efforts of a second group, and we “upcycle” used office supplies such as three-ring binders, pocket folders and art supplies to the school as well.
We take pride in our community school, as do the parents and grandparents who live in West Southern Pines. It is with a sense of investment in this proud community that I respectfully consider the offer of the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust.
As a licensed clinical and community psychologist, I have seen what good communities can do to embrace all of their members as full participants. I have also seen what can happen when communities overdevelop, plan poorly, and chop off the lifeblood of its youth. While the move to a new elementary school was met with some initial community resistance, I believe community concerns were respectfully addressed, and kids and parents feel safe and secure in their wonderful new school.
So I hope you can see the Land Trust’s proposal not just in terms of dollars and cents, but also as a community investment in the whole community, and not just hit-and-run gentrification to the highest bidder in a never-ending bidding war.
Christine C. Ganis
Southern Pines
