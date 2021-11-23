Please allow me to be the devil’s advocate on the daylight saving time debate. Year-round DST is a bad idea for only one reason, and it has nothing to do with money.
It’s all about kids, specifically kids getting to the school bus stop. For a minute, think way beyond our wonderful world of the Sandhills and realize that kids in many places walk all the way to school. The lucky ones have lighted sidewalks.
In 1973-74, the winter whereupon daylight saving time was thrust upon us during a long forgotten energy-crisis, we lived in Billings, Montana. Driving to work one dark morning, still in a residential area, I nearly hit a kid as he dashed out between two parked cars. It happened very fast. We were all lucky that morning.
We need that extra hour of daylight during those winter months. Having to change a couple of clocks is a small price to pay.
Gary Ostlund
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
