Let me get this straight, the Moore County Board of Commissioners received a “Bogey” from The Pilot for approving a monument to be placed on the grounds of the new county courthouse with replicas of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Foundation Forward Inc., an educational nonprofit, has already gifted these monuments to 20 other counties in North Carolina.
Commissioners, I give you an “Eagle.”
Pidgie Chapman
Pinehurst
