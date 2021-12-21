Taken Out of Context
I have been surprised to learn that my comments — submitted online and made in person to the NC General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Redistricting Committee calling for the creation of a Sandhills-based congressional district with a core group of counties consisting of Cumberland, Hoke, Scotland, Moore and Robeson — have been used by Republican Senate Co-Chair Warren Daniel in an attempt to justify the maps that were adopted by the General Assembly that splits these five counties into three different congressional districts.
There were numerous bipartisan speakers at the UNC-Pembroke and Fayetteville Technical Community College September hearings who spoke in favor of a Sandhills district. I am perplexed by the silence from the Moore County Republican Party with regard to being included in a congressional district that keeps a community of interest whole rather than splitting the community into three congressional districts.
Sen. Daniel shows how geographically challenged he is by claiming that Congressional District 8 is a Sandhills-based district, even though southeastern Mecklenburg, all of Union, Stanly and Anson counties are included in the district.
These are issues that will now be decided by the courts, but here again the NC General Assembly has not done right by the people of North Carolina. My comments only asked for a true Sandhills region, not a Democratic or Republican Sandhills region.
The voters should decide who will represent the Sandhills in Congress, not the General Assembly.
Maurice Holland Jr., Chair, Moore County Democratic Party
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Thanks for Cleanup Help In West Southern Pines
Organizers of the West Southern Pines Cleanup Day thank all the volunteers who participated in or supported this event Nov. 20.
A special thanks goes to Chief Nick Polidori, Lt. Jack Austin, and volunteer officers from the Southern Pines Police Department. Lt. Austin and several officers expedited the process by directing traffic while volunteers loaded items onto trucks and by helping to unload items into large disposal bins located in the community. Their efforts were much appreciated, and we look forward to collaborating with them on other community projects.
Thanks also to Reagan Parsons, our town manager, who enthusiastically took on the physically challenging job of loader/unloader.
The West Southern Pines Civic Club, the West Southern Pines Community Connectors and the West Southern Pines Community Watch Program acted as key supporters.
The Southern Pines Appearance Commission assisted in planning and publicizing the event. They also provided refreshments and picked up litter during the event.
Most of all, thanks to the West Southern Pines residents, church congregations and organizations for their cooperation at all levels.
Lemuel Dowdy, Oliver Hines and Paul Murphy, Southern Pines
Thank you, Marvin Covault, for the great article on open borders. Why isn’t every citizen of the U.S. concerned about the number of illegal people coming into our country?
How do we get our message to the present administration?
Chris Beck, West End
